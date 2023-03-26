The Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

You can tune in to NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO to watch as the Maple Leafs and the Predators meet.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/11/2023 Maple Leafs Predators 2-1 TOR

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 211 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the league.

With 197 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 70 22 34 56 60 35 52.5% Tyson Barrie 74 12 38 50 38 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 40 14 19 33 10 19 43.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 199 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players