Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are favored (-1) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Pacers 116 - Mavericks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Mavericks have covered the spread less often than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 27-44-4, as opposed to the 39-35-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1-point underdog or more 56.1% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 1 or more (30.6%).
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 52% of the time this season (39 out of 75), which is more often than Indiana's games have (38 out of 75).
- The Mavericks have a .592 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-20) this season while the Pacers have a .397 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-35).
Pacers Performance Insights
- On offense, Indiana is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-worst (118.6 points allowed per game).
- This season the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 26.8 per game.
- At 13.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from downtown, the Pacers are sixth and 13th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Indiana attempts 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 58.1% of its shots, with 67.4% of its makes coming from there.
