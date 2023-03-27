The Indiana Pacers (33-42) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, heading into their Monday, March 27 game against the Dallas Mavericks (36-39) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 143-130 loss to the Hawks. Jordan Nwora scored 33 points in the Pacers' loss, leading the team.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Buddy Hield SG Out Illness 16.9 5 2.8 Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: MaximilianKleber: Questionable (Rest)

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers put up only 2.4 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (113.4).

When it scores more than 113.4 points, Indiana is 27-15.

The Pacers are scoring 120.7 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.8.

Indiana knocks down 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.7 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Pacers' 110.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in the NBA, and the 114.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4 238

