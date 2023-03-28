Having won seven straight, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Predators vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/16/2023 Predators Bruins 5-0 BOS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the NHL.
  • The Predators' 199 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 75 13 39 52 38 28 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 41 14 20 34 11 19 44.1%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
  • The Bruins' 272 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 73 51 45 96 99 47 40%
Brad Marchand 64 20 43 63 69 31 37.3%
Patrice Bergeron 72 27 30 57 20 36 60.6%
David Krejci 67 16 40 56 35 14 47.6%
Pavel Zacha 73 18 31 49 29 28 44.2%

