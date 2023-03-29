At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (33-43) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +327 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Pacers are being outscored by 3.1 points per game, with a -231 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA), and give up 118.7 per contest (27th in league).

These two teams score a combined 232.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 231.1 points per game combined, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 42-30-3 ATS this season.

Indiana is 39-36-1 ATS this year.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Bucks +320 +145 -

