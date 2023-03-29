The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 30 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 234.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Indiana's ATS record is 39-37-0 this year.

The Pacers have won in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Indiana has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 24 32% 116.8 232.4 112.4 231.1 227.1 Pacers 30 39.5% 115.6 232.4 118.7 231.1 233.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Pacers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than on the road (.462, 18-21-0).

The Pacers' 115.6 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 28-16 ATS record and a 27-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-33 4-5 38-37 Pacers 39-37 2-2 38-38

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Pacers 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-16 29-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-17 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 32-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-13 42-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-15

