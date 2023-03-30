The Cincinnati Reds' (3-2) injured list includes eight players. Their next game, a Friday, April 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies (1-5) at Citizens Bank Park, starts at 3:05 PM ET.

Reds Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Nick Senzel 10 Day Injury List Toe - Luke Weaver 15 Day Injury List Forearm - Justin Dunn 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Tejay Antone 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Joey Votto 10 Day Injury List Bicep/shoulder - Lucas Sims 15 Day Injury List Back - Vladimir Gutierrez 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Tony Santillan 15 Day Injury List Back -

Reds Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM

3:05 PM Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Phillies -180 +155 PHI -1.5 7.5

Reds vs. Cubs Player Performance - April 4

The Reds are back in action following a 12-5 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. They were outhit 16-9 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Luis Cessa SP 5 1/3 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 3 BB TJ Friedl CF 2-for-2, HR, RBI Jason Vosler 1B 1-for-4, HR, RBI Jonathan India 2B 2-for-4, 2B Wil Myers RF 1-for-2, 2 BB Jake Fraley RF 1-for-4, RBI

