Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Great American Ball Park, with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hosting Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' game versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds entered a game as favorites 33 times last season and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Reds had a record of 3-4 when they were favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Wil Myers 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

