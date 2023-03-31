Pacers vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (33-44) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSOK.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pacers matchup.
Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-3.5)
|239.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-3.5)
|239.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-3)
|236.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Thunder (-3.5)
|-
|-150
|+130
Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.
- The Pacers have a -244 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 11th in the league, and are allowing 119.1 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.
- These teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 235.5 points per game combined, 4.0 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.
- Indiana is 39-36-2 ATS this year.
Pacers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|20.5
|-105
|16.6
|Aaron Nesmith
|12.5
|-105
|10.0
|T.J. McConnell
|11.5
|-105
|8.3
Pacers and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Thunder
|+70000
|+40000
|+600
