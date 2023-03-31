The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSOK
Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 39 of the Pacers' 77 games with a set total.
  • Indiana's ATS record is 40-37-0 this year.
  • The Pacers have come away with 23 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won 15 of its 45 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 0 0% 117.5 233.4 116.4 235.5 230.4
Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.4 119.1 235.5 233.1

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total six times.
  • Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). Away, it is .462 (18-21-0).
  • The Pacers score an average of 115.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder give up.
  • When it scores more than 116.4 points, Indiana is 27-10 against the spread and 23-14 overall.

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-31 9-8 43-34
Pacers 40-37 27-23 39-38

Pacers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Pacers
117.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
23-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-10
23-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-14
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.1
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
26-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

