T.J. McConnell and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

McConnell tallied 12 points and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 149-136 loss versus the Bucks.

Below we will break down McConnell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

T.J. McConnell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.3 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 6.5 5.2 6.3 PRA 22.5 16.5 21.6 PR 14.5 11.3 15.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.6



T.J. McConnell Insights vs. the Thunder

McConnell has taken 6.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.1% and 8.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

McConnell's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are 19th in the league, giving up 116.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Thunder have given up 46.6 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 13.0 makes per contest, 26th in the league.

T.J. McConnell vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 25 10 0 6 0 0 1

