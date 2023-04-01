Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Curt Casali is back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds and will face Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali picked up a hit in 40.4% of his games last season (23 of 57), with more than one hit in five of those games (8.8%).
- He homered in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Casali drove in a run in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Hill makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 43-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
