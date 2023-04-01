Jonathan India -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India slugged .376 while batting .246.

India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last year (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).

He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

India picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 103 (28.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (7.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)