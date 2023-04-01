On Saturday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 17 of 48 games last year (35.4%) Garcia got at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (14.6%) he picked up more than one.

Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.

Garcia drove in a run in eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 29 .123 AVG .170 .186 OBP .202 .138 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 6 28/5 K/BB 48/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 29 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)