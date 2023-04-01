Kevin Newman is back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds and will face Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 69.2% of his games last season (54 of 78), Newman had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded two or more hits.

Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.

In 23.1% of his games a year ago (18 of 78), Newman drove home a run. In six of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He scored a run in 32.1% of his games last year (25 of 78), with more than one run on five occasions (6.4%).

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 41 .267 AVG .281 .310 OBP .321 .407 SLG .340 13 XBH 9 2 HR 0 16 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 23/7 3 SB 5 Home Away 37 GP 41 24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

