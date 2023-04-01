On Saturday, April 1, Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (0-1) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds won 12 out of the 33 games, or 36.4%, in which they were favored.

The Reds had a record of 3-2 when they were favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 36 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Wil Myers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Curt Casali 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

