Stuart Fairchild -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

  • Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
  • Fairchild got a base hit in 17 of 46 games last year (37.0%), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (15.2%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 10.9% of his games last season (46 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fairchild picked up an RBI in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

20 GP 17
.320 AVG .170
.414 OBP .250
.480 SLG .447
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
1 RBI 5
17/6 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0
23 GP 23
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Hill makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 43-year-old lefty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
