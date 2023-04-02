After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.

In 67.0% of his games last year (69 of 103), India got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (10 of 103), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

India picked up an RBI in 29 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

