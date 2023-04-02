Jordan Nwora and the Indiana Pacers match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nwora, in his most recent game (March 31 win against the Thunder) produced 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Below we will dive into Nwora's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jordan Nwora Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 8.3 14.3 Rebounds 5.5 3.6 5.5 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.4 PRA 23.5 13.3 22.2 PR 21.5 11.9 19.8 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.2



Jordan Nwora Insights vs. the Cavaliers

The Pacers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the league, allowing 107 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, conceding 41 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 23.1 assists per game, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Nwora vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 12 3 2 1 1 0 1 11/25/2022 24 7 5 2 0 0 0 11/16/2022 29 21 3 1 5 1 1

