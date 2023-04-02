On Sunday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Steer picked up a hit in 57.1% of his games last season (16 of 28), with at least two hits in four of those contests (14.3%).
  • He homered in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season.
  • In 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 3-3 record, a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games.
