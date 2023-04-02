TJ Friedl -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).

He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Friedl drove in a run in 20 games last year out 72 (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 28 of 72 games last season (38.9%) he scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)