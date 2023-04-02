TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Friedl drove in a run in 20 games last year out 72 (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 28 of 72 games last season (38.9%) he scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 27 games last season he compiled a 3-3 record and had a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP.
