Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 56.3% of his games last year (49 of 87), Myers had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (19.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He came around to score 27 times in 87 games (31.0%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.4%).
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
