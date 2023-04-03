Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali picked up at least one hit 23 times last year in 57 games played (40.4%), including multiple hits on five occasions (8.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casali picked up an RBI in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his 22 appearances last season he put together a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.