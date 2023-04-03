On Monday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.
  • India got a hit in 67.0% of his 103 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (103 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games last season (29 of 103), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 39 of 103 games last year (37.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
Home Away
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he finished with a 7-8 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP over his 22 games.
