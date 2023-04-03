On Monday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.

India got a hit in 67.0% of his 103 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.

He took the pitcher deep in 9.7% of his games last season (103 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.

India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games last season (29 of 103), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 39 of 103 games last year (37.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)