Luke Maile makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

  • Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • Maile picked up a hit in 38.3% of his games last year (31 of 81), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (11.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in three of 81 games in 2022 (3.7%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile drove in a run in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 28
.221 AVG .221
.290 OBP .313
.358 SLG .291
7 XBH 6
3 HR 0
11 RBI 6
27/8 K/BB 27/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 39
16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.