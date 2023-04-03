Predators vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) face off at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Predators (+165)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been made an underdog 41 times this season, and won 19, or 46.3%, of those games.
- This season Nashville has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has played 37 games this season with over 6 goals.
Predators vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|259 (8th)
|Goals
|207 (28th)
|209 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|218 (12th)
|56 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (24th)
|39 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (13th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Four of Nashville's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Predators have scored 207 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Predators have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 218 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
