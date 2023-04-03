The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those contests.
  • He homered in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old lefty started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his 22 appearances last season he compiled a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
