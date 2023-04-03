Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)
- Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 37.0% of his games last year (17 of 46), Fairchild got a base hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in five of 46 games in 2022 (10.9%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In five of 46 games last season, Fairchild drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.320
|AVG
|.170
|.414
|OBP
|.250
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|5
|17/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his 22 appearances last season he compiled a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
