After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

In 37.0% of his games last year (17 of 46), Fairchild got a base hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in five of 46 games in 2022 (10.9%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In five of 46 games last season, Fairchild drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 17 .320 AVG .170 .414 OBP .250 .480 SLG .447 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 1 RBI 5 17/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

