On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • Including the 87 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in eight of them (9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 31.0% of his games last year (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In 22 games last season he finished with a 7-8 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP.
