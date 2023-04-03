On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Including the 87 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in eight of them (9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.

Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 31.0% of his games last year (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 39 .208 AVG .309 .289 OBP .345 .304 SLG .485 6 XBH 16 3 HR 4 18 RBI 23 43/14 K/BB 43/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 45 23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%) 4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%) 10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

