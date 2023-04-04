After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Fraley got a hit in 38 of 68 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He homered in 12 of 68 games in 2022 (17.6%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley drove in a run in 19 of 68 games last year (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.3%).

He scored a run in 25 of his 68 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (8.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 38 .287 AVG .238 .368 OBP .331 .511 SLG .434 11 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 22/10 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 40 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)