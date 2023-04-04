After going 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).

He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (seven of 72), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 72 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), with more than one run on four occasions (5.6%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

