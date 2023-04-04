Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Stephenson got a hit in 29 of 50 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 18 of 50 games last year (36.0%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he put together a 3-2 record, a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP over his six games.
