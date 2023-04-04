Will Benson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

  • Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
  • In nine of 29 games a year ago, Benson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He did not homer last year in the 29 games he appeared in.
  • Benson picked up an RBI in three of 29 games last year.
  • In seven of 29 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
17 GP 7
.158 AVG .235
.238 OBP .278
.184 SLG .235
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
13/3 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 9
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his six appearances last season he put together a 3-2 record, had a 2.18 ERA, and a 0.939 WHIP.
