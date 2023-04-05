Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Curt Casali (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali had a hit 23 times last season in 57 games (40.4%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
- Including the 57 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in four of them (7.0%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), Casali picked up an RBI, and five of those games (8.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Stroman (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
