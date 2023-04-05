Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)
- Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 55.9% of his 68 games last season, Fraley had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 12 of them (17.6%), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.9% of his 68 games a year ago, Fraley picked up an RBI (19 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (10.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 25 of 68 games last season (36.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (six times).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.287
|AVG
|.238
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/10
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|40
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (52.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (27.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
