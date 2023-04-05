Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Vosler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)
- Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of those contests (19.4%).
- In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Vosler drove in a run in nine games last season out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (three times).
- He scored in 14 of his 36 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.283
|.322
|OBP
|.377
|.423
|SLG
|.522
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/6
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Stroman (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.