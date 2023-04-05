The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Pacers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Knicks (44-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.7% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Pacers (42-36-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, New York (10-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Indiana (20-19) does as the underdog (51.3%).

New York's games have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (42 out of 79), which is more often than Indiana's games have (39 out of 79).

The Knicks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-13) this season, better than the .387 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (24-38).

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively, it is second-worst (119 points allowed per game).

The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Pacers are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Indiana takes 41.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 58.6% of its shots, with 67.8% of its makes coming from there.

