The Indiana Pacers (34-45) have four players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, in their matchup against the New York Knicks (46-33) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers. The Pacers got a team-leading 19 points from Bennedict Mathurin in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Out (Rest), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), RJ Barrett: Questionable (Illness), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Knicks allow (112.5).

Indiana is 28-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Pacers are posting 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 117.8 a contest.

Indiana hits 13.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents.

The Pacers' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in the NBA, and the 115.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in the league.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 229

