Jonathan India and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds ranked 19th in baseball with 156 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.

Last year the Reds slugged .372, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

Cincinnati finished 14-12 over the 26 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Chicago ranked 22nd in the majors with 657 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Reds ranked 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati had the 28th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors last season.

The Reds had a combined WHIP of 1.391 as a pitching staff, which was fifth-worst in baseball last season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home Hunter Greene Marcus Stroman 4/6/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa - 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene -

