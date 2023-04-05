(2-3) will square off against the (3-2) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 strikeouts, Marcus Stroman will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Reds had a record of 11-18, a 37.9% win rate, when they were favored by -115 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 at home.

The Cubs were victorious in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Cubs won 47 of 105 games when listed as at least -105 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (86 total in road contests).

The Cubs averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .380 away from home.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

