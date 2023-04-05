On Wednesday, Wil Myers (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Myers got a hit 49 times last season in 87 games (56.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.5%).
  • He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), Myers drove in a run, and 12 of those games (13.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He scored a run in 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
