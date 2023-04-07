On Friday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Fraley picked up a hit in 55.9% of his games last season (38 of 68), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (20.6%).

Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 12 of them (17.6%), hitting a home run in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 68 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.3% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 38 .287 AVG .238 .368 OBP .331 .511 SLG .434 11 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 22/10 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 40 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)