On Friday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India slugged .376 while batting .246.

India reached base via a hit in 69 of 103 games last season (67.0%), including multiple hits in 20.4% of those games (21 of them).

Including the 103 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 10 of them (9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

India drove in a run in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)