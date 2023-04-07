Pacers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-6.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- In Indiana's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).
- So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 42-38-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Indiana has won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which it has been favored.
- Indiana has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 73.3% chance to win.
Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|116.0
|226.5
|119.2
|238
|233.1
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.5
|226.5
|118.8
|238
|227.4
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have gone 2-8 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Indiana has played better at home, covering 23 times in 40 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.
- The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116.0) than the Pistons allow (118.8).
- Indiana is 24-10 against the spread and 20-14 overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|42-38
|1-3
|40-40
|Pistons
|36-44
|25-28
|41-39
Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Pacers
|Pistons
|116.0
|110.5
|10
|29
|24-10
|12-2
|20-14
|9-5
|119.2
|118.8
|29
|27
|10-3
|18-10
|10-3
|9-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.