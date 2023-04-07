How to Watch the Pacers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Pistons.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.
- The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116) than the Pistons give up (118.8).
- Indiana is 20-14 when scoring more than 118.8 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are posting 119 points per game this year at home, which is six more points than they're averaging in road games (113).
- At home, Indiana is surrendering 0.9 more points per game (119.7) than on the road (118.8).
- When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking one more treys per game (14) than on the road (13). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (36.2%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|T.J. McConnell
|Questionable
|Hip
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Ankle/Back
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Chris Duarte
|Out
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
