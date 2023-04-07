Reds vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (3-2) and the Philadelphia Phillies (1-5) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park (on April 7) at 3:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 12-9 win for the Reds.
The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler versus the Reds and Hunter Greene.
Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBC 10
Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 12, Phillies 9.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds were victorious in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last year, Cincinnati won 10 of 43 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Cincinnati was the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.0 runs per game (648 total).
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Connor Overton vs Drew Smyly
|April 4
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Overton vs TBA
|April 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Spencer Strider
|April 12
|@ Braves
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs TBA
