Saturday, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali got a hit 23 times last season in 57 games (40.4%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
  • He hit a home run in four games a year ago (out of 57 opportunities, 7.0%), going deep in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Casali picked up an RBI in 10 of 57 games last year (17.5%), with two or more RBIz in five of them (8.8%).
  • In 17 of 57 games last season (29.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
