The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3) and Nashville Predators (40-30-8) square off at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Predators have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, putting up 27 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.1%). They have given up 25 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey contest.

Predators vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Jets 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-180)

Jets (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.1)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 40-30-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have needed overtime.

Nashville has earned 40 points (17-7-6) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games this season the Predators ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Nashville has earned 23 points (10-7-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Predators have earned 59 points in their 38 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and registered 35 points with a record of 16-6-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 55 points in those games.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 22nd 2.99 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 21st 30.4 Shots 29.6 24th 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 24th 19.3% Power Play % 18.4% 26th 6th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Predators vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

