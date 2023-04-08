Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), Garcia had a base hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
