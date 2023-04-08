The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), Garcia had a base hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 29
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
