The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET. Nick Lodolo will start for Cincinnati, aiming to shut down Trea Turner and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 10 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is fourth in MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with 27 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Reds rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.547 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Lodolo will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/7/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Connor Overton - 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa Spencer Strider 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene - 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.